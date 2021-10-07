Letter: Planned Parenthood cuts should be reconsidered

To the Editor: Two weeks ago, the Executive council voted 4 to 1 to defund three family planning clinics. The justification for the vote was the three clinics provided abortion services and the money might “mingle” with other public funds. That public funds have not been used to fund abortions was made clear by Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. “Not authorizing this request could remove the safety net of services that improve birth outcomes, prevent unplanned pregnancy and reduce health disparities, which could lead to poor health and economic outcomes for individuals and increase the cost of health care for New Hampshire citizens,” she said.