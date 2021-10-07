CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Letter: Planned Parenthood cuts should be reconsidered

By Editorials
Union Leader
 7 days ago

To the Editor: Two weeks ago, the Executive council voted 4 to 1 to defund three family planning clinics. The justification for the vote was the three clinics provided abortion services and the money might “mingle” with other public funds. That public funds have not been used to fund abortions was made clear by Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. “Not authorizing this request could remove the safety net of services that improve birth outcomes, prevent unplanned pregnancy and reduce health disparities, which could lead to poor health and economic outcomes for individuals and increase the cost of health care for New Hampshire citizens,” she said.

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

Newsom signs more housing bills + Bonta backs federal rule change + Planned Parenthood ads

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert. Following up on the signing of a previous housing reform package — Senate Bills 8, 9 and 10 and Assembly Bill 1174 — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a package of 27 bills that may have lacked the fanfare of those previous bills but which Newsom said nonetheless will lead to construction of 84,000 new affordable homes.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Daily Freeman

Planned Parenthood facility in Kingston reopens

KINGSTON, N.Y. — Planned Parenthood of Greater New York resumed in-person, full-time health care services at its Midtown location. Appointments for in-person care at the facility, 21 Grand St., have been available since July 8 and may be scheduled by calling (800) 230-PLAN or going to the website www.ppgreaterny.org. The...
KINGSTON, NY
La Crosse Tribune

WATCH NOW: Local leaders, officials speak at Planned Parenthood rally for reproductive rights

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin (PPAWI), YWCA La Crosse and Cia Siab, Inc. sponsored the local rally, held the afternoon of Oct. 2 in Weigent Park. The effort to “push back on dangerous laws that seek to ban abortion access” follows the release of new information which indicates over 1.27 million women of reproductive age in Wisconsin, and more than 36 million women nationwide, could lose access to abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Brown Daily Herald

Brown Dems, Planned Parenthood Advocates discuss reproductive justice with State Sen. Tiara Mack ’16

The Brown College Democrats and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Brown University welcomed State Senator Tiara Mack ’16 on Wednesday evening for a discussion on reproductive justice and abortion rights. Mack and PPA Executive Committee Member Lindsay Lake ’22 addressed an audience of students and community members in Friedman Hall, outlining...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCAX

Vandals target Planned Parenthood in Barre

Survivor speaks out about release of notorious Vermont sex offender. Are COVID rules for schools keeping your kids out of class?. Are COVID rules for schools keeping your kids out of class?. Welch on wheeling and dealing in Washington over infrastructure plan. Updated: 48 minutes ago. President Biden hit the...
BARRE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Birth Control#Health Disparities#Family Planning#The Executive Council#Sti
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: US should support plan to educate girls globally

A major barrier to global gender equality is the lack of female education programs abroad. While the United States offers public schooling to all children, many countries cannot afford universal public schooling. Families in poverty are forced to decide which of their children they can afford to send to school. Overwhelmingly, parents choose to send their sons. This has created a global literacy and education gap between men and women. The Keeping Girls in School Act ensures that female students have access to a quality education. Missouri’s Rep. Cori Bush and Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley have yet to declare themselves cosponsors of this bill.
EDUCATION
sanjuanjournal.com

PHD should reconsider levy purposes | Letter

As islanders and as former San Juan County Public Hospital District Commissioners, we have always been committed and personally involved in the critical need of finding a way to provide long-term care for our community. Like you, we are fully committed and concerned about the importance of the care for our more elderly residents.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ValleyCentral

Planned Parenthood offering free morning-after pills in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Planned Parenthood South Texas (PPST) will offer free emergency contraception pills as a response to Texas’ abortion ban, according to a release. All PPST health centers are offering free emergency contraceptive pills, also known as “Plan B” or “the morning-after pill,” these include the Harlingen and...
HARLINGEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy