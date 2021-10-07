Six Not a Traditional Musical

Split in two. In a flash of sound and light. Played out on a blank dark canvas. One could say that the world and the way it treats the immigrant is at fault, splitting these two central characters in two, leaving them flailing in the darkness, isolated, and possibly alone. By cruel unsuspecting circumstances beyond their control. By a nation that makes it difficult, in so many ways, to not be split, and chewed up. The same could also be said about Martyna Majok’s fascinating and intricate play, Sanctuary City, now playing at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, that starts out as one thoroughly captivating thing, and then snaps itself into something else entirely. The earlier shards of entanglement seem to be leading us somewhere electric and invigorating, unmasking inequality and unfairness within the system, in quick, sharp repetitiveness that echoes out time and the endless dark trap these two main characters feel ensnared in. It draws us in, the abruptness, especially as we hear the lines spoken over and over again, but with a different edge to each, building on one another with smart constructive chops into the thick air. The stage, designed by Tom Scutt (Broadway’s King Charles III), sets the abstract harshness up front, filling the bare space with one large platform that is utilized with a wild edgy abandonment. It is a play about a void, and an abandonment within a Sanctuary, and the systematic structure resonates that vibration with a deafening quiet.

