New York City, NY

Six Not a Traditional Musical

By Robert Massimi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe announcement just before the curtain went up said :”welcome back to Broadway”; this was greeted by a thunderous ovation. Hey, it takes a lot to keep a New Yorker down for very long, but Broadway is back and Six is just what we needed. This show is funny, well choreographed and has phenomenal singing.

