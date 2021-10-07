Boulevard Mercantile features a band, a brew and a thrift store

Listening to local bands, drinking local brews and supporting a sustainable business. This is what participants of "Boulevard Nights" can expect from a night out. On the first Friday of every month, Boulevard Mercantile has been hosting “Boulevard Nights: A Band and a Brewery” inside its decked-out, vintage thrift shop located at 1012 N. Washington St. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This successful event typically draws an impressive crowd.