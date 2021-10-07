Rostraver commissioner accused of living outside the township
Several citizens approached the Rostraver Township Commissioners Wednesday alleging that one of the commissioners lives outside the township. The two men commented separately, but each said he was a member of a group called Concerned Citizens of Rostraver Township. The first, Ron Quinto, said the group hired a private investigator to follow Commissioner Ray Iacoboni and checked utility services at 401 Ohio St., the address listed on his election petitions.monvalleyindependent.com
