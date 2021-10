Twelve people were shot in Chicago Tuesday, including a 14-year-old girl outside a Bronzeville high school and a 15-year-old boy wounded in a drive-by in Gage Park. The girl and a security guard were seriously wounded when a gunman standing outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School in the 3800 block of South Giles started shooting as the guard was opening a door to let students out around 3:15 p.m. The girl was shot three times in the abdomen and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The man, shot at least six times, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO