The GBP/USD tried to complete the upward recovery path from the end of last week’s trading, reaching the resistance level 1.3673. But as traders focused once again on a possible tightening of the Fed’s policy, they returned to buying the US dollar at the expense of the other major currencies. The energy crisis in Britain is still ravaging the gains of the pound, which is stable around the 1.3590 level as of this writing.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO