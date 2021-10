The two best teams in the 2021 regular season are set to do battle for what could be a five-game series here in the divisional round. Not only is the Dodgers-Giants one of baseball's best and most historic rivalries, but this is also the first time a pair of teams with at least 106 regular-season wins are squaring off in the postseason. There have only been 23 106-win teams in baseball history. The Dodgers are the first ever to be in that group and not end the season in first place. It's also the first time that these division rivals will face off in the postseason.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO