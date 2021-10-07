Flash Flood Warning issued for Humphreys, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Humphreys; Perry The National Weather Service in Nashville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Humphreys County in middle Tennessee North Central Perry County in middle Tennessee * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1144 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waverly, Hurricane Mills and I-40 Near The Tennessee River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED