CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Defending World Series champion Dodgers survive NL wild-card vs. Cardinals with walk-off win

By Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12atAN_0cJg1vij00

LOS ANGELES - Come on, it’s Hollywood.

It’s the drama everyone wants to see.

It’s the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, one of the fiercest rivals in all of sports.

And it is now here, back in living color, thanks to Chris Taylor’s two-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning, leading the Dodgers to a 3-1 thriller over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night in the National League wild card game.

"It’s what baseball wants, Giants-Dodgers, one of the best rivalries in sports, and it’s here," said Dodgers managers Dave Roberts.

It was the first time the Dodgers won an elimination game at Dodger Stadium since Game 7 of the 1988 NL Championship Series against the powerful New York Mets, back in the days of Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden.

"I was like a little kid running around the bases," said Taylor. "Pure excitement, I don't even know what I did."

But, oh, was this a beauty, setting up the fabulous theater of the Giants-Dodgers once again, with perhaps the two greatest teams in baseball.

The Giants proved they were the better team in the regular season, winning a franchise-record 107 games.

The Dodgers won 106 games.

Now, we’re about to find out who’s the best team in a best-of-five series beginning Friday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Is it fair that a 106-win team was subjected to a stressful elimination game?

“Look, you have to win your division,’’ Dodgers starter Max Scherzer said before the game. “We didn’t win our division. We’re in second place.

“There’s no crying in baseball.’’

Certainly, this game kept the sellout crowd of 53,193 on edge the entire night, with the Cardinals unable to produce a lone hit with a runner in scoring position in 11 at-bats.

The crowd even included Washington Nationals star Juan Soto, who showed up wearing former teammate Trea Turner’s jersey with the Nats, trying to rile up the crowd. He was shown on the videoboard and was booed, with fans remembering how the Nats eliminated them in 2019, only to turn around and show that he was representing the Dodgers.

Certainly, Adam Wainwright did everything possible to ruin the Hollywood script.

He was sensational throughout his 5 ⅓-inning stint, with the only real mistake hanging a 75-mph curveball to Justin Turner that he sent 401 feet into the Dodger bullpen, tying the game at 1-apiece.

The only time he really ran into trouble was in the third inning when he suddenly lost his control and loaded the bases with Trea Turner coming to the plate. Turner worked the count full, with the sellout crowd on their feet screaming, Wainwright came back with a curveball, and Turner grounded into an inning-ending double play.

AL WILD-CARD: After electric win, Red Sox might have swagger back

POSTSEASON SCHEDULE: Complete schedule, TV times

Justin Turner greeted Wainwright with a leadoff homer in the fourth inning, the 13th of his postseason career, but suddenly, Wainwright found his groove. He retired the next seven batters, without permitting the ball out of the infield, until Trea Turner hit a dribbler down the third-base line for an infield hi. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, who let Wainwright bat in the fifth inning, came to the mound and turned the game to their bullpen, getting everything he needed out of Wainwright.

“I've learned a long time ago,” Cardinals president John Mozeliak said, “never bet against the man.”

Scherzer pitched well enough, yielding just three hits and one run, but labored, and was at 94 pitches when Roberts came to the mound with one out in the fourth inning. Scherzer couldn’t believe it. Sure, there were two runners on board, but he had just struck out Tyler O’Neill, and struggling Nolan Arenado was on deck.

Scherzer refused to look at Roberts, and when Roberts asked for the ball, Scherzer merely shook his hand. Roberts had to reach into his glove to grab the ball as Scherzer stormed off the mound.

The crowd sellout crowd wasn’t sure what to do, cheer Scherzer for his performance or boo Roberts for the decision.

The move paid off handsomely when Joe Kelly came in and induced a weak grounder from Arenado and struck out Dylan Carlson, keeping the game tied at 1-apiece.

Wainwright did everything possible to ruin the Hollywood script, but the Cardinals never could produce in the clutch.

The win gave Roberts another chance to get even with former Giants manager Bruce Bochy.

You see, the two staged a dinner bet -- including a nice bottle of Bordeaux -- in mid-summer with Bochy betting that the Giants would hang on to win the division, while Roberts naturally picked his own team.

They will be doubling-down in the NL Division Series.

The Giants and Dodgers, just like it was meant to be.

Follow Nightengale on Twitter: @Bnightengale

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
MLB
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
Bleacher Report

NL Wild Card 2021: Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds, Schedule and Prediction

It took the entire 162-game season to settle it, but the National League Wild Card Game is finally locked in. The Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56) will host the St. Louis Cardinals (90-72) in a one-game playoff, with the winner going on to face the San Francisco Giants (107-55) in the National League Division Series.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Strawberry
Person
John Mozeliak
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Dwight Gooden
Person
Bruce Bochy
Person
Homer
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Dylan Carlson
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright will start NL Wild Card Game, could match up vs. Dodgers' Max Scherzer

As expected, the St. Louis Cardinals will give the ball to stalwart right-hander Adam Wainwright in the NL Wild Card Game, manager Mike Shildt told reporters on Thursday, including Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals clinched the second wild-card spot earlier this week and will face either the Dodgers or Giants in the winner-take-all game next Wednesday.
MLB
FanSided

Mookie Betts was furious over Brandon Crawford’s elite grab

Mookie Betts could not believe Brandon Crawford robbed him of a base knock in Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was beside himself when San Francisco Giants shortstop robbed him of a clutch base hit. Runs were at a premium in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS....
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The St Louis Cardinals#The Giants Dodgers
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers Injuries: Max Muncy ‘Very Unlikely’ To Play NL Wild Card Game Vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers at last appeared to be their closest to full health with the start of the postseason nearing, but the final weekend of the regular season saw Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy both leave games early due to injury. Clayton Kershaw came out of his start Friday night in the second inning and was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list due to left forearm discomfort. Manager Dave Roberts said the team is preparing to be without Kershaw for the rest of the year.
MLB
baseballprospectus.com

NL Wild Card Game Preview: Dodgers vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals enter October on an extended hot streak but PECOTA drastically favors the 106-win Dodgers. Full access to this article is for Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLB
giants365.com

Giants clinch NL West title; Dodgers set for wild-card game Wednesday vs. Cardinals

In the eight seasons in between, no team besides the Dodgers won the division. That streak came crashing to a halt Sunday, on the shores of McCovey Cove, as the Giants finished ahead of the Dodgers with an 11-4 rout of the San Diego Padres. Logan Webb, the Giants' pitcher, was Shohei Ohtani for a day.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers fans being crushed for gesture during Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers fans seemingly broke one of the cardinal rules of baseball during the team’s Game 3 loss on Monday night. The Dodgers lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to San Francisco, with the lone run coming on an Evan Longoria home run in the top of the fifth inning. It seems something happened just moments before that home run, however. Mere moments before Longoria’s fateful swing, the wave took hold around Dodger Stadium.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FOX 2

Cardinals workout day before tomorrow’s NL Wild Card game vs Dodgers

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne is in Los Angeles with the Cardinals as they prepared Tuesday with a workout at Dodger Stadium. The Redbirds and Dodgers play Wednesday night in the National League Wild Card game. In Martin’s report, the Cardinals are talking their confidence heading into this winner take all game, thanks to […]
MLB
Sporting News

What channel is Cardinals vs. Dodgers on today? Time, TV schedule for the 2021 NL wild-card game

The two teams in the NL wild card could not have arrived in the postseason any differently. The Dodgers entered the season as preseason World Series favorites as reigning champions, and with a stacked team. They found themselves trailing the Giants in the NL West standings most of the season, and were confirmed for the wild card game on game 162, when the Giants clinched the division. They enter the postseason with the second-most wins in baseball at 106.
MLB
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

267K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy