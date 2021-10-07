Litquake comes rumbling back to life after a year of online-only events

There was plenty of dazzle in Davies Hall for the opening of the San Francisco Symphony’s fall season on Friday. This was the first full concert since spring, and it was percussion heaven under Esa-Pekka Salonen’s powerful, focused baton. The nontraditional program, chosen as the opener and repeated on Saturday night, gives us an idea of what future programming will look like, and multiple standing ovations by the audience showed at least initial approval of Salonen’s vision.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO