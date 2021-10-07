Litquake comes rumbling back to life after a year of online-only events
In 1999, San Francisco-based writers Jane Ganahl and Jack Boulware discussed their dissatisfaction with a city that was leaning away from its rich literary history in favor of technological innovation. Hoping to inspire renewed interest in the literary arts, Ganahl and Boulware оrganized Litstock, a single-day reading series held in Golden Gate Park. In 2002, the annual event expanded its range of programming and was renamed Litquake. Two years later, Litquake introduced Lit Crawl, a booze-fueled night of literary pub-crawling through San Francisco’s Mission District.localnewsmatters.org
