Darkwoods My Betrothed share new video single, “Murktide and Midnight Sun”

English singer/songwriter Tusks (aka Emily Underhill) has shared her new single “Fall In To You.” It is out now via One Little Independent. Listen below. Underhill states in a press release: “‘Fall In To You’ started by being heavily influenced by the sound of an orchestra tuning up. I’d bought a Moog Grandmother during lockdown and initially was using the song as a learning process for how to patch and play it. After that start, the song just sort of fell together, with the arpeggiator sample and the pushing bassline being the initial structure and all the other sounds and instruments being created around them. It ended up turning it into a really raw and honest love song with the lyrics talking about going through hard patches in a relationship and being confused and pulled in different directions, but then after every hard phase that you experience, you learn more about love and how to love and your love for the other person just continuously deepens and becomes more real.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO