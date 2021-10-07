Darkwoods My Betrothed share new video single, “Murktide and Midnight Sun”
Share the post "Darkwoods My Betrothed share new video single, “Murktide and Midnight Sun”" After the black/epic metal pioneers Darkwoods My Betrothed reemerged from the depths of doom after a 23-year dormancy with their first single “In Evil, Sickness and in Grief” off the upcoming album, ‘Angel of Carnage Unleashed’ (out November 12, 2021 via Napalm Records), the Finnish foursome takes it up a notch with their thrilling second single, “Murktide and Midnight Sun”!nextmosh.com
