CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rita Moreno #HispanicHeritageMonth #LatinxHeritageMonth

adafruit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA great episode of PBS’s American Masters featuring Rita Moreno. Moreno is an icon with a 70 year career, but it didn’t come easy. Discover how Moreno defied her humble upbringing and racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners. Explore her 70-year career with new interviews, clips of her iconic roles and scenes of the star on set today.

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOUB

The Trailblazing Life of “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It” on AMERICAN MASTERS – October 5 at 9 pm

American Masters Presents Exclusive U.S. Broadcast Premiere of. Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It October 5 on PBS in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Features new interviews with Moreno, Norman Lear, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hector Elizondo, Gloria Estefan, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Longoria, Justina Machado, Terrence McNally and others.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Rita Moreno on ‘West Side Story,’ Turning 90 and Why She Will Never Retire

For the 2021 Power of Women issue, Variety spoke with several women in the entertainment industry who are using their voices to benefit worthy causes. For more, click here. Rita Moreno may be turning 90 in December, but the actor dreads the thought of being typecast as a woman over a certain age. “Why should I have to play a grandmother simply because I’m old? Can I be a lawyer? A scientist? So far, the answer is … not so much,” she says wistfully. “Hollywood suffers in a profound way from ageism.” Moreno has made a career — one that spans seven decades...
CELEBRITIES
Sioux City Journal

Rita Moreno explains all in PBS documentary

After Rita Moreno won an Oscar for her work in “West Side Story,” an agent told her she probably shouldn’t hang around the business because she didn’t have what it takes. “It was just the most awful, awful, awful thing to do to somebody like myself,” Moreno says. “I didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
houstonpublicmedia.org

How Rita Moreno defied typecasting at every stage of her career

The PBS series American Masters profiles Rita Moreno tonight at 8 on Houston Public Media, TV 8. The celebrated actress, singer, and dancer is famous for a lot of things. Among them is her role as Anita in West Side Story. Then there’s her pioneering work in public television on...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
Kenosha News.com

TV highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 5: 'Masters' celebrates Rita Moreno

If Rita Moreno's life were a movie, you wouldn't believe it. "American Masters" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It." There are aspects of the star's life that unfold like the Hollywood musicals she used to make and other parts that belong in an Ingmar Bergman tragedy.
TV & VIDEOS
East Bay Express

The Many Lives of Rita Moreno: Veteran performer reflects in latest documentary

During her entertainment career that spanned 70-plus years, Rita Moreno saw and achieved plenty. Not only is the Berkeley resident in the rarified EGOT class of having won all four major entertainment awards—Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony—she is actually a KEGOT, having received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2015. She’s also only one of 24 people to have nailed the Triple Crown of Acting, with individual Academy, Emmy and Tony Awards. She and Helen Hayes are the only two people who have achieved both EGOT and the Triple Crown. In addition, Moreno received the 2004 Presidential Medal of Freedom—the country’s highest civilian honor—and was awarded the Peabody Career Achievement Award in 2019. Her filmography includes appearances in a slew of Hollywood classics including 1952’s Singin’ In the Rain, 1956’s The King and I and, most famously, 1961’s West Side Story, where she became the first Latina to win an Oscar for her role as Anita. All the doors she kicked down in television, film and stage—for other Latinos like Lin-Manuel Miranda—led to the Hispanic Organization of Latin actresses (HOLA) renaming their highest honor the HOLA Rita Moreno Award for Excellence, back in 2000.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Masters
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: ‘American Masters’ Salutes Rita Moreno, an EGOT for All Time

Is as the sizzling Anita in 1961’s West Side Story or the bellowing live wire of The Electric Company, there’s no doubt that few Hollywood stars burn as brightly at 89. She is that rarest of show-business supernovas, an EGOT — winner of the Grand Slam of awards: two Emmys, a Grammy, Oscar and Tony — and perhaps even more impressive, a survivor of a studio system that for too long only saw the Puerto Rican native as stereotypically exotic.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Rita Moreno Refuses to Take Herself Too Seriously

Rita Moreno wears a Giorgio Armani jacket, top, pants, and shoes; Nandiz Designs jewelry. Hair by Anna Maria Orzano; makeup by Glen Alan. For our annual “The Originals” issue, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. Read all of this year’s interviews here.
tvinsider.com

New Face on ‘New Amsterdam,’ Tragedy on ‘The Resident,’ Yankees vs. Red Sox, Celebrating Rita Moreno

Michelle Forbes checks in to New Amsterdam as a financial fixer who’s bound to shake things up on the medical drama. Another hospital faces tragedy when Fox’s The Resident officially bids farewell to Nic (Emily VanCamp). Longtime baseball rivals Yankees and Red Sox face off at Boston’s Fenway Park in the AL Wild Card Game. PBS’ American Masters salutes the life and career of the irrepressible EGOT Rita Moreno.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Rita Moreno Wants to ‘Keep the Fires Burning for Those Who Aspire’ at Variety’s Power of Women Event

Legendary actress Rita Moreno described her struggle to gain power in her own life at Variety‘s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime. “Given my background, feeling powerful is a significant reality,” Moreno said. “Growing up as a young Latina immigrant in a racist and patriarchal society, I honestly couldn’t even imagine what that might have felt like. It was so far out of reach. All I could muster was the inner strength to work toward my dream of becoming a successful actress. But the struggle was a daily reality, and sadly, sometimes still is.” Moreno was feted at the event alongside...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rita Moreno, 89, Won’t Retire Unless She ‘Can’t Walk’: ‘There’s Always A Wheelchair’

The ‘West Side Story’ actress has no plans of slowing down her career, even as she approaches turning 90-years-old. The 89-year-old Academy Award-winning actress revealed that she doesn’t plan to ever stop acting in an interview for Variety’s “Power of Women” issue, released on Wednesday September 29. Even after gracing the silver screen for over 70 years, Rita is still just as passionate about acting as ever, and from the sound of it, she’s going to keep being an unstoppable actress, ready to find an alternative to anything that could possibly get in her way. “The only way I can retire is if I can’t walk. And even then, there’s always a wheelchair — or roller skates,” she told Variety.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

14 Things to Watch Next Week: Maid, Magnum, a Haunted Museum & Rita Moreno

Wondering what to watch next week? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of August 13 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
NFL
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy