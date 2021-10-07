Rita Moreno #HispanicHeritageMonth #LatinxHeritageMonth

During her entertainment career that spanned 70-plus years, Rita Moreno saw and achieved plenty. Not only is the Berkeley resident in the rarified EGOT class of having won all four major entertainment awards—Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony—she is actually a KEGOT, having received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2015. She’s also only one of 24 people to have nailed the Triple Crown of Acting, with individual Academy, Emmy and Tony Awards. She and Helen Hayes are the only two people who have achieved both EGOT and the Triple Crown. In addition, Moreno received the 2004 Presidential Medal of Freedom—the country’s highest civilian honor—and was awarded the Peabody Career Achievement Award in 2019. Her filmography includes appearances in a slew of Hollywood classics including 1952’s Singin’ In the Rain, 1956’s The King and I and, most famously, 1961’s West Side Story, where she became the first Latina to win an Oscar for her role as Anita. All the doors she kicked down in television, film and stage—for other Latinos like Lin-Manuel Miranda—led to the Hispanic Organization of Latin actresses (HOLA) renaming their highest honor the HOLA Rita Moreno Award for Excellence, back in 2000.

