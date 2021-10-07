CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 2

TV Fanatic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!

www.tvfanatic.com

cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 5 promo: How McGee & the team move forward

It’s only fitting that NCIS season 19 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Face the Strange” — is this going to be the strangest episode we’ve ever seen of the show? Without Mark Harmon on board, it’s pretty easy to make that argument. Based on what we’re seeing...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview –– Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3: Hotter Than Hell

Kate Walsh returns as Addison Montgomery on Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3, “Hotter Than Hell,” and she’s ready to help Richard get the residents to the level they should be. Check out the photos and promo video below for a preview of this episode, which airs Thursday, October 14th...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

NCIS Season 19 Episode 4 Review: Great Wide Open

After months of teases, NCIS Season 19 Episode 4 said goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and if that truly was the end for him, It was handled about as well as expected. Gibbs has never been able to find peace, and there was certain tranquility during his final meeting with McGee. They both had this strong bond, but it was obvious Gibbs was not getting on the plane.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Grey’s Anatomy Review: Some Kind of Tomorrow (Season 18 Episode 2)

Grey-Sloan Memorial is working on getting its groove back. On Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 2, “Some Kind of Tomorrow,” Richard brings back competition and even a little fun for the residents to try to get them to the level they should be at right now. It’s fairly fun to...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 9 Episode 18

On Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 18, an emotional video message threatened to make or break their relationship. Meanwhile, Maci and Taylor worried that Maverick might be held back from going to kindergarten. Elsewhere, Mackenzie and Josh met up with two other cast members for the first time. How...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Stacey’s Emergency

The series modernized "Stacey's Emergency" in iThe Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Episode 3 and it worked. Many teenagers struggle with diabetes and trying to get their blood sugar numbers to stay within a normal range. For many of them, it's a numbers game, just like it was for Stacey. Stacey...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 3 Review: Measure Of Intelligence

It seems like dealing with an annoying boss is the new trend in 2021. Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods, New Amsterdam, and now The Good Doctor have all featured storylines with a boss that interferes with the way things should be and needs to be put in their place.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Kin Season 1 Episode 6 Exclusive Sneak Peek: You Are Making Huge Mistake, Frank

Clare Dunne's Amanda Kinsella has taken the world on her shoulders after her son's death. She's tried alternatively to get vengeance and seek retribution for those responsible while also protecting the family and their business interests. Kin Season 1 Episode 6 will find Amanda confronting Frank (Aidan Gillen), the head...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 4 Review: In the Dark

Case-heavy installments are often when Chicago P.D. is at its best. One hour can elicit a full range of emotions when you're following along on a difficult case, rooting for the crew to capture the most heinous individual. And much of Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 4 focused on that.
CHICAGO, IL
TV Fanatic

The Sinner Season 4 Episode 1 Review: Welcome to Hanover Island

"Another story of male overreach." Surely, those are not innocuous words. Said early in The Sinner Season 4 Episode 1, Sonya was reading them from a fable about Hanover Island. As that's the island where Harry Ambrose and his girlfriend, Sonya, have gone to refresh after the events of The...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Honeymoon In Vegas

It remains a tale of two investigations. It didn't look good for Hodges on CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 2 as the evidence implicating him kept piling up. But while the old team investigated the allegations about their former colleague, the new squad had a fresh case to handle under extreme scrutiny.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Shooting Star

Talk about a portrait of a marriage. Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 4 provided us an in-depth look into Joe and Jenny's relationship in multiple timelines. While it covered other storyline arcs, it was definitely Joe- and Jenny-centric. Nurse Joe and Jenny's decision to attend marriage counseling was a good...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 6 Review: Or Maybe Just Stay There

Charley was riding high on Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 6, while Nova was experiencing a new low. And Ralph Angel?. Well, Ralph Angel was teetering on the brink of destruction of his own making. But Nova's reality was by far the scariest because she had so little control in...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Doctor Who Season 13: Teaser and Premiere Date Revealed!

Jodie Whittaker's last hurrah as the star of Doctor Who will be filled with dramatic moments. BBC America announced over the weekend that Doctor Who Season 13 is set to arrive Sunday, October 31. As for the villain, the freshly released trailer sheds light on what to expect. “Listen carefully....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ellen Pompeo Muses About Plans After ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: “I’m Sure I’ll Act Again”

After more than 18 years on ABC’s long-running Grey’s Anatomy, star Ellen Pompeo has weighed in on what her on-screen future may look like after Dr. Meredith Grey. “Probably not movies, I don’t have a movie career,” Pompeo said during Audacy’s Check In. In a chat with Audacy’s Dax Holt, Pompeo said that the days of pigeon-holing of TV actors to solely television projects are over thanks to the ubiquity of streaming. However, even the shifts of the entertainment landscape won’t necessarily push the actress to the big screen. “Before, being on a network for so long, you’d literally be doomed. That definitely...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Batwoman Season 3: Javicia Leslie, Robin Givens Tease Ryan's Birth Mother Saga ('You Can't Run From Your Past')

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Batwoman‘s Season 3 premiere. Read at your own risk. If Batwoman’s Season 3 opener is any indication, Ryan Wilder’s “Me Season” is not going to go the way she thinks it will. A huge weight was lifted from her shoulders when she was released from parole, and it seemed like she could finally move forward with a fresh start. But with this birth mother bombshell hanging over her head, it looks like she’s in for an emotional journey ahead. Sophie confirmed during Wednesday’s premiere that Alice was, indeed, telling the truth. But rather than open Pandora’s...
TV SERIES

