Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 9

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cerritos crew has a twelve-hour window of downtime as the ship goes into a long warp journey. Boimler asks his team what they should do with their day off. Tendi is spending it with Dr. T'Ana. Rutherford has plans with Billups and Shaxs. Mariner has to do some mother-daughter stuff with Freeman.

StarTrek.com

Below Deck With Lower Decks: Shari yn Yem

This week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks sees Captain Freeman and her crew facing an assessment of their effectiveness while undertaking scenarios based on previous Starfleet missions. To that end, Starfleet dispatches a “drill administrator” to conduct the evaluation, and she wastes no time putting the Cerritos crew through their paces.
Decider

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Brought Back Alice Krige, the OG Borg Queen

All apologies to the great Annie Wersching, who will be playing iconic Star Trek villain the Borg Queen on the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard, but: the original Borg Queen is back, baby! Or at least, she was hilariously animated as part of a holodeck training sequence on this week’s stand-out episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks, voiced by the OG actress, Alice Krige.
Inverse

Lower Decks finally fixed the biggest Borg plot hole in Star Trek canon

Borg drones aren’t born but made. If you love The Next Generation, or Voyager, or Picard, then you know one of the running themes of the Borg — Star Trek’s most terrifying hivemind villain— is that they take regular people and turn them into part of the Collective. Anyone who...
StarTrek.com

Below Deck With Lower Decks: Go Climb a Rock!

The latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks sees Captain Freeman offering her crew some well-deserved downtime while the Cerritos makes a long-haul transit on its way toward a routine planetary survey. With twelve hours to kill and no pressing duties, rest and recreation is the order of the day!
Hawaii State
TV Fanatic

NCIS Season 19 Episode 4 Review: Great Wide Open

After months of teases, NCIS Season 19 Episode 4 said goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and if that truly was the end for him, It was handled about as well as expected. Gibbs has never been able to find peace, and there was certain tranquility during his final meeting with McGee. They both had this strong bond, but it was obvious Gibbs was not getting on the plane.
StarTrek.com

Listen to the First Track From the Star Trek: Lower Decks Soundtrack

Relive some of your favorite Star Trek: Lower Decks moments with the Star Trek: Lower Decks Volume 1—Original Series Soundtrack, featuring music from the first and second season of the series, from Lakeshore Records. The 53-track album, featuring an epic orchestrated original score by composer Chris Westlake (Castle Rock), will be available digitally October 8.
The Independent

Star Trek Discovery: Fans have mixed reactions for season 4 which introduces The Ferengi in new trailer

The trailer for Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season has been released online, prompting mixed reactions from fans. In the trailer, Michael Burnham, played by actor Sonequa Martin-Green, is seen operating as the new captain of Discovery, following her promotion at the end of season three. According to the synopsis, the fourth season will see the Discovery’s crew dealing with a massive anomaly that threatens life throughout the galaxy, putting Federation and non-Federation worlds alike at risk.The crisis forces all the various worlds to work together to confront the unknown and ensure a hopeful future for all.The trailer also introduces...
TVLine

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Trailer: Burnham and Her Crew Go Rogue to Confront a Dangerous New Anomaly

Captain Burnham and the Star Trek: Discovery crew are going where no one has gone before in a new Season 4 trailer released Saturday in conjunction with the show’s New York Comic Con panel. In the official clip for the new season (which premieres Thursday, Nov. 18 on Paramount+), the crew “seeks to understand a threat like none our galaxy has faced before, as a new anomaly threatens the existence of everything around it. With billions of lives at stake, the crew ignores warnings and pushes full-throttle, as they confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for...
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 4

Paramount+ has released this official trailer for “Star Trek: Discovery Season 4” which premieres November 18th. Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Trailer Reveals Updated Ferengi and Another Surprising Alien

During today's Star Trek: Discovery panel at New York Comic Con, the cast of the series introduced the new trailer for the show's fourth season. The season sees the Discovery crew, now under the command of Captain Michael Burnham, facing an anomaly that threatens the galaxy in the 32nd century. With such destructive potential, it shouldn't surprise fans to find various alien races joining forces to stop it. One of those appears to be a member from a recognizable race, especially to fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: a Ferengi, and a Starfleet officer no less.
trekcore.com

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Wraps Season 1 Production

After months of shooting in Toronto — including some standard post-season reshoot filming for pickup shots and other additional photography — the cast and crew of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds can finally head home for the year. Series lead Anson Mount (Captain Pike) made the announcement today on social...
TV Fanatic

Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 1 Episode 4

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 4, his father was found battered and bruised and he felt a duty of care to the man he ran away from. Meanwhile, Lucy had a brush with death that made her question her career. Who stepped in to help her?. Elsewhere, Jane worked...
TV Fanatic

Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Double Time

Love and lies are in the air. With a new character to a different perspective, there's suddenly an array of undiscovered possibilities. On Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 9, we inch closer to the final revelations that will answer the question of the series -- who killed Tim Kono?
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 6 Review: Or Maybe Just Stay There

Charley was riding high on Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 6, while Nova was experiencing a new low. And Ralph Angel?. Well, Ralph Angel was teetering on the brink of destruction of his own making. But Nova's reality was by far the scariest because she had so little control in...
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Honeymoon In Vegas

It remains a tale of two investigations. It didn't look good for Hodges on CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 2 as the evidence implicating him kept piling up. But while the old team investigated the allegations about their former colleague, the new squad had a fresh case to handle under extreme scrutiny.
Den of Geek

Star Trek: Picard — Could Season 3 See Jean-Luc’s Starfleet Return?

While Star Trek: Picard continues the character-driven story begun in Star Trek: The Next Generation, the first season of the Trek series had a very different premise than its predecessor. While TNG, like most “classic” Trek series, is a problem-of-the-week workplace drama, Picard leans into the serialized format that is much more common in modern TV storytelling. Because of this, it bops from place to place and, while spaceship La Sirena is arguably the show’s main setting, it is an unregistered speed freighter—not the Starfleet flagship we are used to seeing Picard on in TNG. Judging by the set photos showrunner Terry Matalas has been regularly sharing via Twitter, that is poised to change in Season 3. Will the new season of Picard bring our eponymous hero back to a Starfleet ship?
