Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 9

While Star Trek: Picard continues the character-driven story begun in Star Trek: The Next Generation, the first season of the Trek series had a very different premise than its predecessor. While TNG, like most “classic” Trek series, is a problem-of-the-week workplace drama, Picard leans into the serialized format that is much more common in modern TV storytelling. Because of this, it bops from place to place and, while spaceship La Sirena is arguably the show’s main setting, it is an unregistered speed freighter—not the Starfleet flagship we are used to seeing Picard on in TNG. Judging by the set photos showrunner Terry Matalas has been regularly sharing via Twitter, that is poised to change in Season 3. Will the new season of Picard bring our eponymous hero back to a Starfleet ship?
Comments / 0