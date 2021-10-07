Bull Season 6 Episode 1

One of The Conners was conspicuously missing from Wednesday’s live Season 4 premiere — and now we know why.
While Becky was in attendance at a “sober retreat,” portrayer Lecy Goranson was in attendance at a charity gala. In a new interview, the actress shares that she was allowed to miss the live show to return home to her native Chicago to participate in the Canal Shores Invitational, an annual gala for first responders hosted by fellow sitcom vet Joel Murray (Dharma & Greg).
“Unfortunately, the event didn’t happen last year because of COVID, and it just so happened that this...
Comments / 0