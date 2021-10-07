CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner Season 3 Episode 8

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoroner Season 3 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!

www.tvfanatic.com

cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 5 promo: How McGee & the team move forward

It’s only fitting that NCIS season 19 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Face the Strange” — is this going to be the strangest episode we’ve ever seen of the show? Without Mark Harmon on board, it’s pretty easy to make that argument. Based on what we’re seeing...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Stacey’s Emergency

The series modernized "Stacey's Emergency" in iThe Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Episode 3 and it worked. Many teenagers struggle with diabetes and trying to get their blood sugar numbers to stay within a normal range. For many of them, it's a numbers game, just like it was for Stacey. Stacey...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Shooting Star

Talk about a portrait of a marriage. Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 4 provided us an in-depth look into Joe and Jenny's relationship in multiple timelines. While it covered other storyline arcs, it was definitely Joe- and Jenny-centric. Nurse Joe and Jenny's decision to attend marriage counseling was a good...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Paniolo

Admit it, you're starting to fall for NCIS: Hawai'i. NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 4 was the most well-rounded installment of the series to date, featuring the most compelling case, excellent character development, and a lot of action. One thing I love about the show is that Hawaii feels like...
TV SERIES
#Coroner
TV Fanatic

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 3 Review: Measure Of Intelligence

It seems like dealing with an annoying boss is the new trend in 2021. Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods, New Amsterdam, and now The Good Doctor have all featured storylines with a boss that interferes with the way things should be and needs to be put in their place.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 4 Review: Seed Money

At this point, we all know that there is no way in hell Max and Helen will be leaving in a month for London. Nevertheless, they've deluded themselves into thinking that's going to happen. But fortunately, by the end of New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 4, they both agreed to raise some hell and get into that good trouble before their departure.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 6 Review: Or Maybe Just Stay There

Charley was riding high on Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 6, while Nova was experiencing a new low. And Ralph Angel?. Well, Ralph Angel was teetering on the brink of destruction of his own making. But Nova's reality was by far the scariest because she had so little control in...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Kin Season 1 Episode 6 Exclusive Sneak Peek: You Are Making Huge Mistake, Frank

Clare Dunne's Amanda Kinsella has taken the world on her shoulders after her son's death. She's tried alternatively to get vengeance and seek retribution for those responsible while also protecting the family and their business interests. Kin Season 1 Episode 6 will find Amanda confronting Frank (Aidan Gillen), the head...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TVLine

The Blacklist Season 9 Promo Teases Time Jump (Bearded Ressler!), Vengeance for Liz's Death — Watch

The newest teaser trailer for The Blacklist‘s ninth season doesn’t even crack 60 seconds, but we learn a lot about how the task force is coping in the wake of Liz Keen’s death. As TVLine confirmed last month — thus revealing the subject of our latest Blind Item — the NBC drama will pick up after a two-year time jump, at which point Red is in the wind, and the task force has disbanded. But in the promo embedded below, Agent Ressler (now rocking a beard!) reminds an anonymous someone that “whether [Liz] died in vain is up to you.” Agent Park...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Sinner Season 4 Episode 1 Review: Welcome to Hanover Island

"Another story of male overreach." Surely, those are not innocuous words. Said early in The Sinner Season 4 Episode 1, Sonya was reading them from a fable about Hanover Island. As that's the island where Harry Ambrose and his girlfriend, Sonya, have gone to refresh after the events of The...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 4 Review: Pinocchio

It's an end of a chapter for Gary, and things aren't looking up. Unsurprisingly, the final moments of A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 4 have Gary in tears and alone, his dream of relocating and starting his family with Darcy and Liam thwarted by the truth. And worse...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1, role of Chimney in season 5?

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 following the events of Monday night’s new episode? With an ending like that, we’d understand the confusion. After all, Chimney opted to leave Los Angeles at the end of the episode. It wasn’t necessarily a farewell for good, but it represented him going off until he could find Maddie and bring her home. The last he saw, she took money out at an ATM in Oxnard. So far, that’s the only clue that he has.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

What If…? Season Finale: Lost Gamora Episode Explained

This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s What If…? Episode 9. Marvel’s What If…? finished its first season with its ninth episode, bringing everything together for one, big climactic finale. To defeat a multiversal threat in Infinity Ultron, our narrator Uatu the Watcher put together heroes from previous episodes to form the ultimate team. This team-up found a way to call back every one of the alternate worlds we’ve visited so far, whether it was the roster itself, a cameo from the Marvel Zombies, or an epilogue involving the world where the Avengers were murdered.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Why did Titus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to season 4 premiere?

Why did Tutus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to the season 4 premiere? In the opening minutes of tonight’s episode, it was clear the show changed. It was something we didn’t see coming, and it does set the stage dramatically for some of what could be coming yet. Before...
TV SERIES
Variety

Why ‘The Neighborhood’ Showrunner Meg DeLoatch Drew From Chrissy Teigen and Personal Experience for Pivotal Season 4 Episode

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Welcome to the Porch Pirate,” the fourth episode of “The Neighborhood” Season 4. Meg DeLoatch, the new showrunner of “The Neighborhood,” knows there are many fans of the CBS sitcom who don’t follow the behind-the-scenes machinations or read news headlines about the show. So when she stepped in to take over the fourth season, she didn’t want to do anything that would disrupt the story that had been playing out on screen for three seasons already. But she did want to go deeper with it. One of the biggest examples of this...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Doctor Who Season 13: Teaser and Premiere Date Revealed!

Jodie Whittaker's last hurrah as the star of Doctor Who will be filled with dramatic moments. BBC America announced over the weekend that Doctor Who Season 13 is set to arrive Sunday, October 31. As for the villain, the freshly released trailer sheds light on what to expect. “Listen carefully....
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘The Pursuit of Love’ Is the Ideal Argument for the Three-Episode Season

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on WWDITS, Mom, Good Doctor, New Amsterdam, Magnum P.I., Titans, NCIS: LA and More

What big day will What We Do in the Shadows celebrate? What “factors” led to Mom‘s end? What Christmas gift awaits Magnum P.I. fans? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows.(Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Any Nandor-related What We Do in the Shadows scoop? — Katie H.  Bat! is one well-timed question, Katie, because this Thursday’s episode commemorates Nandor’s Accession Day (the day he rose to power in his country). Typically, the roommates (led by an overexcited Colin Robinson) throw him a big celebration, but this year is a bit different because of something Nandor is struggling...
