Coroner Season 3 Episode 8

This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s What If…? Episode 9. Marvel’s What If…? finished its first season with its ninth episode, bringing everything together for one, big climactic finale. To defeat a multiversal threat in Infinity Ultron, our narrator Uatu the Watcher put together heroes from previous episodes to form the ultimate team. This team-up found a way to call back every one of the alternate worlds we’ve visited so far, whether it was the roster itself, a cameo from the Marvel Zombies, or an epilogue involving the world where the Avengers were murdered.
