Bee removal contractor charged with inappropriately touching boy

A 61-year-old man is facing indecent assault and related charges of 11-year-old boy in Newtown Township in September, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said. Jeffrey Todd Lukens, of Buckingham Township, had been working as a contractor at the boy’s home, hired to remove bees from the basement. Lukens began work on the project on Sept. 2, and invited the boy to assist him, offering him a partial bee suit to wear to protect his face and upper body, according to a criminal complaint.