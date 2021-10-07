Doylestown woman pleads guilty to part in Jan. 6 riot

A Doylestown woman recently pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge for her role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. Dawn Bancroft, 59, owner of the CrossFit Sine Pari gym in Doylestown Township, told U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan that she was “guilty” and ready “to take the consequences” for recording herself saying she was looking for House speaker Nancy Pelosi “to shoot her in the friggin brain,” according to reporting by the Philadelphia Inquirer.