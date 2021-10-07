CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Doylestown, PA

Doylestown woman pleads guilty to part in Jan. 6 riot

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Doylestown woman recently pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge for her role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. Dawn Bancroft, 59, owner of the CrossFit Sine Pari gym in Doylestown Township, told U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan that she was “guilty” and ready “to take the consequences” for recording herself saying she was looking for House speaker Nancy Pelosi “to shoot her in the friggin brain,” according to reporting by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

buckscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doylestown, PA
Crime & Safety
Doylestown, PA
Society
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Churchville, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Doylestown, PA
Government
City
Washington, PA
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi

Comments / 0

Community Policy