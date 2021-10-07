CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEN’S GOLF: Bulldogs Finish Sixth in Hamptons Invitational

By Hamera Shabbir
Yale Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their last tournament of the fall season, the Yale men’s golf team placed sixth at the Hamptons Invitational in New York. From Monday to Tuesday, the men’s golf team played at the Maidstone Club in East Hampton, New York. Despite the stormy weather, the Bulldogs finished sixth out of the twelve present teams with a team total of 23 shots over par and an overall score of 887. Ben Carpenter ’25 led the team with a final score of 3 over par to place 14th overall.

