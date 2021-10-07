VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs aim to extend winning streak against Harvard, Dartmouth

The NMMI Colts, sporting a 4-1 record, will hit the road Friday for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Socorro Warriors, who enter the contest with an equally impressive 5-1 mark on the season. The Warriors’ only loss of the season so far came last week against the Horsemen of St. Michael’s (Santa Fe). The Colts’ only blemish so far this year came against the Hagerman Bobcats at home on Sept. 10. Otherwise, NMMI has beaten every opponent they’ve faced handily: Mescalero Apache, 28-0; McCurdy, 28-0; Hot Springs (Truth or Consequences), 41-12; and Loving, 45-0. Their winning streak stands at two games and they’ll look to extend that Friday against the Warriors. In this photo, Juan Badillo lofts a pass as he eludes defenders during NMMI’s win over McCurdy Aug. 27 at Colt Field. (NMMI Sports Press Photo)

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO