The maple tree outside my window on this rainy day is glowing golden and orange. After the drought we have been in, I didn’t expect the colors on the trees to be very impressive this fall, but I have been happily surprised by some very vibrant red and orange leafed trees. Maples will always be the most beautiful, birch can be a bright gold, as can some aspen. Oaks tend to produce more muted or earthy tones in their leaves.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO