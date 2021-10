Four Marion County schools will be represented at the Centerville Cross Country Invitational today at Honeycreek Resort in Moravia. Knoxville, Pella Christian, Twin Cedars and PCM are all running in one of the final meets before the conference and state qualifying meets take place. Knoxville is led by several runners that are coming off season and career bests at the Wartburg meet over the weekend. Pella Christian girls placed 6th at the Knoxville Invitational last Tuesday led by a 1st and 3rd place finishes from Joslyn Terpstra and Jaclyn Holmes, respectively, while the boys were 8th last Tuesday. Class 1A #8 Rylee Dunkin will try to win her sixth race of the season. Action is scheduled to get underway at 4:30.

