Madres (2021)
Diana and Beto, a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in Northern California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm. Isolated from the community and plagued by ominous nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where she and Beto live and finds a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined.flickdirect.com
