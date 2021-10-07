CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madres (2021)

Cover picture for the articleDiana and Beto, a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in Northern California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm. Isolated from the community and plagued by ominous nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where she and Beto live and finds a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined.

Madres Screenwriters Miscione and Marcella Ochoa Interview

The writing team of Marcella Ochoa and Mario Miscione (Discarnate) discuss their latest collaboration, Welcome to Blumhouse - Madres streaming now on Amazon Prime. Through the film, they examine the life of migrant workers in the United States and the "monsters" that haunt them. ABOUT MADRES. Diana and Beto, a...
Roger Ebert

Welcome to the Blumhouse: Madres

“Madres” is a particularly frustrating type of horror movie, in that its shortcomings are vast, and that it has major, important ideas inside that only get screen time right before the credits. Its most moving, involving parts are not at all related to its tacky genre horror, and they’re only successful because at least Amazon viewers will be made aware of an atrocity in this country. And yet, one can’t really say more than that! So we have to talk about the rest of its runtime as if it had the makings of a real horror movie, which it barely has.
SFGate

'Madres' Review: Horror Comes Home in the California of Yesteryear

There’s a certain charm to modest genre offerings that most viewers wouldn’t seek out beyond October, when so many of us spend the entire month immersed in all things horror. Though “Madres” probably wasn’t planning to fall under that umbrella, at least it’s in good company. Arriving as part of Welcome to the Blumhouse, an annual series of four Amazon Originals produced by, well, Blumhouse, director Ryan Zaragoza’s socially conscious chiller evokes everything from “Rosemary’s Baby” to the folklore tale of La Llorona while trying — but only occasionally succeeding — to carve a space for itself in that crowded milieu. It’s the kind of distraction you might pad a midnight-movie marathon with, likely sandwiched between more accomplished films with similar thematic underpinnings.
lrmonline.com

Ariana Guerra on Immigrant Horror Story Madres [Exclusive Interview]

Horror movies come in many forms with ghost stories, slasher films, or even someone psychologically. The scariest stories in the horror genre are the ones based on real actual events and true stories. In Madres starring Ariana Guerra, the film fictionalized a concept from 1970s California that occurred with dozens of immigrants who understood the very little amount of English.
UC Daily Campus

‘Madres’: Not your mother’s horror

On Oct. 8, Amazon Studios released their new film “Madres” in conjunction with three other films, all chock full of terror. In October, many flock to streaming services to pick out the programs best suited for the season, searching for hair-raising feature films. Created by Blumhouse Studios, who are best known for their chilling horror stories such as “The Purge” and “Paranormal Activity,” this movie was no exception to the thrilling genre we’ve come to know and love.
