Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021)

By Bill Barretta
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis program contains material that parents may find unsuitable for younger children. The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth … .

