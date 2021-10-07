The Manor (2021)

We all believe we know the person we are living with, at least we would like to think we do. So many horror movies have been made about the crazy roommate but unfortunately, one girl got to live out that movie. In Johnston, New York on February 14th was called out for a wellness check for 62-year-old Patricia Barter. The officers came in and spoke with her two roommates Stephanie Hillburn and Deborah Eglin but just like a movie, the officers noticed the two women getting nervous so he requested to speak to Barter. The officer searched the house only to find Barter’s lifeless body in her bed. Supposedly Barter had died of an accidental overdose the week of February 4th but her death was not reported to authorities. Barter’s roommates moved her body into her bedroom and just left her there as they went on through their daily lives.

11 HOURS AGO