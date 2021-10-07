CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Manor (2021)

By Axelle Carolyn
flickdirect.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA malevolent force preys upon the helpless residents of a cozy nursing home in the gothic terror tale The Manor. When a sudden stroke diminishes her ability to care for herself, 70-year-old Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey) moves to Golden Sun Manor, an assisted-living facility with a sterling reputation. But despite the best efforts of the staff, and a budding friendship with fellow resident Roland (Bruce Davison), strange occurrences and nightmarish visions convince Judith that a sinister presence is haunting the historic estate. As patients begin to die mysteriously, Judith’s frantic warnings are dismissed as pure fantasy. Even her devoted grandson Josh (Nicholas Alexander) thinks her fears are the result of dementia, not demons. With no one willing to believe her, Judith must either escape the confines of the manor, or fall victim to the evil that dwells within it.

flickdirect.com

flickdirect.com

The Manor Barbara Hershey Interview

ENTERTAINMENT
Roger Ebert

Welcome to the Blumhouse: The Manor

There aren’t many pleasant nursing homes in horror movie history, and the obvious plotting of “The Manor” offers no exception. Written and directed by Axelle Carolyn for Amazon’s “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series, the film focuses on one 70-year-old woman losing her agency after being put in a home, and being gaslit by its figureheads about what very strange, monstrous things she sees happen at night. Eventually, the home is able to turn her daughter and loving grandson on her, for a purpose we only become aware of at the very end. The premise isn’t thoroughly uncomfortable so much as it is simply tedious; Barbara Hershey’s focal character Tabitha is made to appear more and more helpless in the film’s scant psychological thrills, and yet we’re stuck with a flat anxiety for a feature's length.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Manor Based on a True Story?

Directed by Axelle Carolyn, ‘The Manor’ is a horror film that follows Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey), a woman who has a stroke on her 70th birthday. She subsequently starts fearing that things will only get worse for her. Not wanting to force her family to take care of her, Judith becomes a Golden Sun Manor Nursing Home resident. Her grandson Josh, whom she practically raised, doesn’t believe that she belongs there.
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

‘The Manor’: A Hallmark Halloween movie

As Halloween is rapidly approaching, Amazon Prime released a new horror film titled “The Manor” this past Friday. Directed by Axelle Carolyn and starring Barbara Hershey, the movie uncovers the haunted truths of the nursing home called “The Manor.”. Based in the present day, the movie starts off with a...
MOVIES
Person
Bruce Davison
Person
Barbara Hershey
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
#Golden Sun Manor
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Girl Left for Dead by Roommates

We all believe we know the person we are living with, at least we would like to think we do. So many horror movies have been made about the crazy roommate but unfortunately, one girl got to live out that movie. In Johnston, New York on February 14th was called out for a wellness check for 62-year-old Patricia Barter. The officers came in and spoke with her two roommates Stephanie Hillburn and Deborah Eglin but just like a movie, the officers noticed the two women getting nervous so he requested to speak to Barter. The officer searched the house only to find Barter’s lifeless body in her bed. Supposedly Barter had died of an accidental overdose the week of February 4th but her death was not reported to authorities. Barter’s roommates moved her body into her bedroom and just left her there as they went on through their daily lives.
Audacy

'Oz' actor Granville Adams dies at 58

After a battle with cancer, actor Granville Adams has passed away at the age of 58. Adams was primarily known for his six seasons of work on HBO’s gritty prison drama, “Oz,” where he played Zahir Arif, a burglar who finds salvation in Islam while incarcerated. Adams revealed on an...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Jamie Lee Curtis' Brother

Jamie Lee Curtis has a big family, mainly thanks to her father's active love life. In addition to Jamie, the legendary actor Tony Curtis fathered five other children with his first three wives. While the "Some Like It Hot" star married a total of six times, his three latter marriages produced no children, according to Biography. With "Psycho" star Janet Leigh, to whom he was married between 1951 and 1962, Tony had two daughters: Kelly, born in 1956, and Jamie, born in 1958. The marriage fell apart when he became involved with 17-year-old German actor Christine Kaufmann, with whom he had shared the screen in "Taras Bulba."
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Michael Myers unmasked in final ‘Halloween Kills’ trailer

The final trailer Halloween Kills has been shared, the latest in a comeback series of films from the popular horror franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode for the movie. She is set to face off against notorious serial killer Michael Myers with the help of her onscreen daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).
MOVIES
Indianapolis Recorder

Film review: ‘Mass’ a haunting, powerful slow burn

“Why do I want to know about your son? Because he killed mine.”. So begins the dramatic arc of “Mass,” one of the most intense films in recent memory. The film, which had its Heartland Film Festival debut Oct. 8, is set largely in the basement of a church in an unspecified, all-American town, focusing on two sets of parents. One pair, portrayed by Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, lost their son six years earlier in a mass shooting at his high school. The other pair, played by Ann Dowd and Reed Birney, lost their son the same day, when he killed himself after killing 10 others.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Collider

The Best Jamie Lee Curtis Horror Performances That Aren't 'Halloween,' Ranked

Just before the screening of Halloween Kills (2021) at the Venice Film Festival, actress Jamie Lee Curtis was presented with the Golden Lion Award in Lifetime Achievement. Looking back fondly on her film career up to this point, she stated that the significance of receiving the award while reprising her role as Halloween protagonist Laurie Strode was not lost on her. The film franchise that got her career off the ground was now the same one taking center stage during one of her proudest moments as an actress.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar’: Film Review | BFI London 2021

There are no big, aha moments in The Tender Bar. Episodic and intimately scaled, the coming-of-age story takes George Clooney as far from high concept as he’s gone as a director. His eighth feature is also the warmest movie he’s made, the polar opposite of his previous outing, the sci-fi saga The Midnight Sky, which was spun from stark set pieces and an icy palette. In its focus on a working-class neighborhood in the Long Island town of Manhasset, the new film favors ’70s earth tones, the more faded and smoke-stained the better, and it’s alive with messy, loving clashes...
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Sense8's Jamie Clayton Set as New Pinhead in Hellraiser Reboot

A reboot of "Hellraiser" will be heading to Hulu, and a new person will be cast in the iconic Pinhead role. "Sense8" actress Jamie Clayton will star in the film, which will be produced by Clive Barker. Doug Bradley played the original Pinhead. The cast also includes Brandon Flynn (13...
TV & VIDEOS

