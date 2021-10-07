Red Lake Tribal Council COVID-19 Update - Wednesday, October 6, 2021

*5 in Bemidji (Resides in Bemidji - tested at RL IHS) Due to the increased need in COVID-19 testing, the Red Lake Hospital is asking that you call to schedule your COVID test so they can better assist everyone in a timely manner. Call 218-679-3912 and press 1. COVID vaccinations and flu shots are being provided through Walk-in Clinic. An incentive of $130 for each shot is provided to individuals.