Trumbull, CT

Trumbull using meets as learning took for postseason

By Bill Bloxsom
trumbulltimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGauging where and who to swim in certain events in an ongoing process for Trumbull coach Bill Strickland. “This is the first time in a while that these girls have had FCIACs or states. It is a great feeling. It gives the girls something to look forward to,” Strickland said. “The young girls will get to see how fast the FCIAC is. We are in a conference with amazing swimmers and amazing coaches. The regular season meets gives us a chance to see where the girls can best compete.”

www.trumbulltimes.com

Person
Bill Strickland
