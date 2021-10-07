Trumbull using meets as learning took for postseason
Gauging where and who to swim in certain events in an ongoing process for Trumbull coach Bill Strickland. "This is the first time in a while that these girls have had FCIACs or states. It is a great feeling. It gives the girls something to look forward to," Strickland said. "The young girls will get to see how fast the FCIAC is. We are in a conference with amazing swimmers and amazing coaches. The regular season meets gives us a chance to see where the girls can best compete."
