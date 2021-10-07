CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid cases leveling? Hospitalizations ease

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
 7 days ago
The state information dashboard for Covid-19 shows another day of lower Covid-19 new infections. 857 people were identified with new Covid infections, a drop of 28 percent from last week.

As of Wednesday, 184 people were hospitalized with Covid-19, a drop of 10 from the past several days, or about 5.5% fewer people hospitalized with Covid.

92 of the 120 intensive care unit beds in the state are occupied and 740 of 1,100 non-ICU beds statewide are filled; these beds are filled with patients of all kinds, not just Covid.

Thirty-five people in hospitals are on ventilators to help them breathe, three fewer than Tuesday. About 19 percent of those in hospitals and being treated for Covid are on ventilators.

Alaska Native Medical Center and Alaska Regional Hospital have open capacity in their ICU beds, while Providence is near capacity, as are Central Peninsula, Southern Peninsula, and Fairbanks hospitals. Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson hospital’s ICU beds are full. In Southeast Alaska, Bartlett Memorial in Juneau and Peace Health in Ketchikan have open ICU beds; both serve the entire Southeast region.

The number of Covid-infected patients in Alaska hospitals has dropped by a percentage point and is now 19.3 percent of all patients.

Since Oct. 1, 11 Alaskans have been admitted to the hospitals for treatment of Covid. View the hospital dashboard at this link.

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

