Cambridge Springs to host launch party for future development
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The borough is ready to reveal an action plan for future development and improvements, and the public is invited to attend the launch party. Cambridge Springs Borough Councilwoman and Deputy Mayor Delores Hale said the steering committee for the Placemaking Action Plan is going to launch its plan on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Kelly Ballroom at Riverside Golf, 24537 Highway 6 and 19.www.meadvilletribune.com
Comments / 0