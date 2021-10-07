CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge Springs, PA

Cambridge Springs to host launch party for future development

Meadville Tribune
 7 days ago

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The borough is ready to reveal an action plan for future development and improvements, and the public is invited to attend the launch party. Cambridge Springs Borough Councilwoman and Deputy Mayor Delores Hale said the steering committee for the Placemaking Action Plan is going to launch its plan on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Kelly Ballroom at Riverside Golf, 24537 Highway 6 and 19.

www.meadvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Cambridge Springs, PA
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge#Future Development#Rural Rocks#Atlas Community Studios

Comments / 0

Community Policy