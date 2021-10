Students at the Little Falls Middle School used the ‘Walk to School’ day as an opportunity to honor Welles Crowther, or the Man in the Red Bandana as he is called. Seventh Grade Social Studies teacher Adam Jodway organized the event and said, “This is an international event, which is usually the first Monday in October, but this year we pushed it to Friday because of the half-day. We’ve done this in Little Falls at least for the last 25 years and Mrs. Lee is the one who started it and passed the torch to me.”

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO