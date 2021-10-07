AESOP CASH Takes On Shiva’s ‘Fendi Belt’ With Bilingual Remix

If you needed help translating SZA before, you’re absolutely going to need Genius for her new feature on Kali Uchis’s “Fue Mejor.” “Hey Google, toca la cancion ‘Fue Mejor’ de Kali Uchis,’” the singer cues on her own track, relaxing in an underwater void. “Fue Mejor” was originally on Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ with PartyNextDoor. The new version has SZA singing in Spanish for the first time, and, of course, our girl went right for the cuss words. “Tú nunca fuiste mio, tú nunca fuiste mierda,” she sings in her voice made for a Romance language. Translation: “You were never mine, you were never shit.” Is it hot in here or is it this lot Kali Uchis set on fire? This year, SZA has graced us with three self-released singles and a Dear Evan Hansen bonus track. (No studio version of “Shirt,” however.) “Thank u @sza for jumping on this & taking the time to sing in a whole different language,” Kali Uchis wrote on Twitter. “Thank u for making Spanish speakers feel seen & for being such a loving, pure & open spirit ❦ que dios me la cuide siempre!!!” Listen to “Fue Mejor,” now with SZA, above.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO