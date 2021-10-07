CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AESOP CASH Takes On Shiva’s ‘Fendi Belt’ With Bilingual Remix

By Sofia Guanzon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingaporean rapper AE$OP CASH returns with a remix of Italian rapper Shiva’s 2021 hit, “Fendi belt” ft. Paky. While maintaining the production of the original single, the English-Malay remix features BDK NIP and was mixed and mastered by RIIDEM. The accompanying music video premiered yesterday (October 6), which also mirrors the style of the original.

Aesop
