After years of trailing the competition, Lexus now hopes to move up the ranks with advanced technology. The strategy is impossible to miss on the 2022 Lexus NX, a redesigned compact luxury SUV that offers a Digital Key feature plus an enormous 14.0-inch touchscreen developed here in the United States. We spent a great deal of time experiencing the technology and infotainment in the 2022 Lexus NX, and it's a fantastic leap from the 2021 NX. But is it a match for the segment's best? Here's what the 2022 NX's interior and tech do well and what could be improved.

