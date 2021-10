The following article is about the ongoing BNP Paribas Open and all the details surrounding it. After a year of turmoil, we are finally getting back on track. Previously, our world was reduced to four walls but now the world is slowly becoming the sphere it once was. With all of our favorite shows and sports starting again from where they left off, we are more than happy. Recently, several sports tournament has started, like the English Premier League and NBA, while tournaments like US Open and the Euro Cup are has ended, leaving all of us smiling with tears of joy.

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO