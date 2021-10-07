Round Rock rolls past Hutto in 25-6A showdown on KBVO

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a dominant, 41-12 win over Hutton on Thursday night.

The win gives the Dragons two straight and puts them at 2-1 in 25-6A play. They’re next in action next Friday against neighborhood rival McNeil.

The loss is the first in district play for Hutto, which had found its offensive rhythm after scoring at least 44 points in its last three games. The Hippos fall to 2-1 in district, tied with Round Rock. They play host to Stony Point next week.

Round Rock hosts Hutto at Dragon Stadium Oct. 7, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Schnitker)