CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Waterfowl hunters sought for study

Gettysburg Times
 7 days ago

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking the cooperation of waterfowl hunters in a study to evaluate to what extent contaminants such as PCBs, dioxins and heavy metals are affecting ducks and geese, according to a game commission release. Like fish, waterfowl can store these contaminants at levels that affect their...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
idaho.gov

Beware of harmful algal blooms while hunting waterfowl

With the waterfowl season opening in parts of Idaho on Oct. 2 and the rest of the state just two weeks behind, Fish and Game is reminding hunters to beware of harmful algal blooms and protect themselves and their canine companions by following recommendations from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
LIFESTYLE
pinejournal.com

Minnesota anglers find success, waterfowl results mixed

Conservation Officer Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports lots of people were out enjoying the woods and water, whether it was fishing, hunting, riding ATVs, or hiking. Animal related complaints and trespass complaints were handled throughout the week. A law presentation was given to an area trapper education class. CO...
MINNESOTA STATE
outdoorchannelplus.com

Top Waterfowl Hunting Clothing, Camo, & Waders of 2021

Here is a list of our favorite outerwear for duck and goose hunting this season. Waders have come a long way since the days of rubberized canvas. The Hi ‘N Dry Breathable Wader was built to handle the abuse of the aquaculture industry. The four-layer waterproof and breathable fabric allows perspiration to escape, keeping you dry and comfortable on warm days or during aerobic activities like setting decoys or chasing down a cripple. For toughness, the knees are reinforced with neoprene armored with a layer of Kevlar® to shrug off buck brush or rocky shorelines.
LIFESTYLE
Greensburg Daily News

Non-toxic shot for dove and waterfowl

With the ongoing ammo shortage, we know hunters are having trouble finding non-toxic shot to take advantage of dove and waterfowl hunting seasons. Non-toxic shot is required for dove hunting on DNR properties by state law, and federal law requires the use of non-toxic shot for waterfowl hunting across the country.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfowl#Fish#Geese#Diving
Cape Gazette

Waterfowl and trout stamp art winners announced

The results are in, and two artists have won top honors in Delaware’s Waterfowl Stamp and Trout Stamp art contests. Both contests are sponsored by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. In the 2022 Delaware Trout Stamp art contest, George Bradford of Georgetown took the top prize...
GEORGETOWN, DE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: Hevi-Shot For Waterfowl

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. As we continue to struggle to find steel shot shotshells during our current duck season, there are some alternatives out there that seem to be in good stock. Hevi-Shot is my choice because it's about the only...
ANIMALS
agfc.com

Waterfowl guidebook available online

LITTLE ROCK — The 2021-22 Waterfowl Guidebook will soon be arriving in AGFC regional offices, nature centers and local sporting goods stores and license vendors throughout the state. An electronic version also is available for those who want to carry a copy on their smartphone, or simply want to get a sneak peek at what’s new for the season.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
agfc.com

Bird bands continue contributions to waterfowl conservation

CALION — When you harvest a wood duck wearing a band around its leg and report it, you’re helping biologists gather critical data needed to make waterfowl management decisions in Arkansas. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission bands hundreds of wood ducks across the state each year. This year, biologists...
ANIMALS
1240 KLYQ

2021 Montana Waterfowl Opener But Beware The Bouncing Kangaroos

KC of the Montana Outdoor Radio show is going hunting this weekend:. Saturday is an exciting day. Not only for me but for thousands of outdoorsmen and women around Montana. October 2nd marks the opening day of waterfowl hunting in Montana. That means, in places like the Bitterroot and Flathead valleys, it is going to sound like World War Three. Ducks and geese are going to look like bombers flying over the French coast in 1945.
MONTANA STATE
Grand Forks Herald

New federal report highlights increase in waterfowl hunting activity, harvest in 2020-21

More waterfowl hunters went afield in 2020-2021, and they shot more birds, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2021 Migratory Bird Hunting Activity and Harvest report. Driven by increased outdoors participation during the COVID-19 pandemic, 1.04 million waterfowl hunters went afield in 2020-21, up from 989,500 in 2019-2020....
POLITICS
panolian.com

Vicksburg District announces youth waterfowl hunts at Arkabutla Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District announces the dates for its youth waterfowl hunts at Arkabutla Lake. The hunts are taking place on Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, 2022 and will be held in a management area near Arkabutla Dam. These hunts, held in partnership with the Mississippi...
VICKSBURG, MS
walterborolive.com

Waterfowl Lottery Applications Available Until October 15 at 5:00pm

If you have not applied yet, there are only two weeks left to submit an application for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) waterfowl lottery hunts. Applica-tions will be accepted until October 15th at 5:00 p.m. A non-refundable fee of $20 is required of all applicants for the Multi-site...
LOTTERY
Omak Chronicle

Comments sought on bear season

OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking written comments on a proposed spring black bear season rule change. Deadline for submitting comments is Oct. 21. The proposed rule sets spring black bear special permit limits. “We are seeking feedback on the proposed rule to set spring...
OLYMPIA, WA
Gettysburg Times

Enjoy wildlife from afar when hiking

When people find out that I hike a lot, and they hear of the places I have hiked, one of the first questions they ask is, “Do you see much wildlife out there?”. Well, anyone who spends a lot of time in the woods, whether hiking, hunting, or camping, can tell you that the answer is, “sometimes.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
Best Life

Never Store Your Eggs in This Part of Your Fridge, Experts Say

Packed with plenty of protein, vitamins, and minerals, eggs are a healthy, filling, and inexpensive addition to any diet. But experts warn that storing them improperly can lead not only to spoilage, but may make you susceptible to serious illness. Eating eggs that have quietly gone bad can lead to food poisoning and other foodborne maladies, including Salmonella poisoning. That's why experts are sounding the alarm about a common mistake people make with their egg storage. Read on to find out which food storage habit could be upping your chances of spoilage, and where to safely store your eggs instead.
LIFESTYLE
LiveScience

Hundreds of three-eyed 'dinosaur shrimp' emerge after Arizona monsoon

Following a torrential summer downpour in northern Arizona, hundreds of bizarre, prehistoric-looking critters emerged from tiny eggs and began swimming around a temporary lake on the desert landscape, according to officials at Wupatki National Monument. These tadpole-size creatures, called Triops "look like little mini-horseshoe crabs with three eyes," Lauren Carter,...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Hunters Report 'Nightmare' After Elk Take on Wyoming Island

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — If Bob Geringer had another shot, he says he wouldn’t have pulled the trigger. The 79-year-old Salol, Minnesota, man had been in Jackson Hole for several days while out on his first-ever elk hunt. Checking out a new-to-him area alongside the scenic Snake River on a recent morning, Geringer and two pals finally found what they were looking for: a pile of elk, bunched up on a mid-river island. Treading along Emily’s Pond Levee they got to within shooting range, squeezed off about seven shots and watched three cow elk and a calf fall — which was legal, because the non-resident hunters had several licenses each.
WYOMING STATE
scitechdaily.com

“Mystery of Manu” – A Strange Tree in the Amazon Rainforest Left Scientists Scratching Their Heads for 50 Years

“Mystery plant” from the Amazon declared a new species after nearly 50 years of flummoxing scientists. In 1973, a scientist stumbled upon a strange tree in the Amazon rainforest, unlike anything he’d ever seen. It was about 20 feet tall, with tiny orange fruits shaped like paper lanterns. He collected samples of the plant’s leaves and fruits, but all the scientists he showed them to wound up scratching their heads– not only were they unable to identify the plant as a species that had previously been described by scientists, but they couldn’t even declare it a new species, because they couldn’t tell what family it belonged to. But in a new study in the journal Taxon, scientists analyzed the plant’s DNA and determined where it belongs in the family tree of trees, finally giving it a name meaning “Mystery of Manu,” after the park in Peru it came from.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy