Diane Keaton Is Justin Bieber's Muse in Must-See Teaser for "Ghost" Music Video

By The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber and Diane Keaton are teaming up, and it's the pair of co-stars we never knew we needed but now don't want to stop thinking about. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, both stars took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the new teaser for the "Ghost" music video. As seen in the footage, Diane appears to play Justin's mom in the visuals for the song about grieving the loss of a loved one. "Am I Dreaming??? What An Honor It Was To Work With Justin Bieber And His Incredible Team!!!" the 75-year-old Oscar winner captioned her post. Additionally, after Justin posted the video to his own page, the Something's Gotta Give actress commented, "Thank You...

