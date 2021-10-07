Jefferson Awards: Bay Area Winners Receive National Honor For Bridging Digital Divide

Morro Bay was the winner of the Landscaped Areas Outstanding Achievement Award. – Top honors for the 2021 America in Bloom National Awards Program were announced during the virtual Symposium in the Sky educational conference and awards celebration, Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Morro Bay was the winner of the Landscaped Areas Outstanding Achievement Award. Awards were presented that reflect excellence in the areas of community vitality, floral displays, landscaped areas, urban forestry, environmental efforts, celebration of heritage, overall impression, and community involvement.
