Jefferson Awards: Bay Area Winners Receive National Honor For Bridging Digital Divide

The Oklahoma Arts Council announced Red Dirt Relief Fund will receive The Community Service Award during the 44th Oklahoma Governor's Arts Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 9. "In the first eight years, Red Dirt Relief Fund helped 87 grantees total. In the past 18 months due to COVID-19, that number has grown to 852," said Katie Dale, executive director. "We had no idea this little grassroots nonprofit would become so vital to the survival of individual music professionals in Oklahoma, but this Governor's Arts Award is validation that Oklahomans value the talent, energy and hard work music people pour into creating art in our state."

CHARITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO