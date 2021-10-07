CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Awards: Bay Area Winners Receive National Honor For Bridging Digital Divide

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of Bay Area Jefferson Award winners have received a national award for their roles in bridging the digital divide. Sharon Chin reports. (10/6/21)

CBS San Francisco

Jefferson Awards: Bay Area Winners Receive National Honor For Bridging Digital Divide On Tribal Lands

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – A pair of Bay Area Jefferson Award winners have received a national honor for their roles in bridging the digital divide on tribal lands. Mariel Triggs and Martin Casado have connected nearly two million people to spectrum on Native American tribal lands through their nonprofit, MuralNet in Oakland. The pair is opening doors to opportunities like virtual school and online doctor’s visits for tribes in isolated rural areas. For their work, Triggs received the surprise announcement over Zoom from Multiplying Good, the nonprofit behind the Jefferson Awards. The pair had won a national Jefferson Award. “Whoa! That’s amazing!” Triggs exclaimed. Triggs and...
OAKLAND, CA

