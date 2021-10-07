CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

After almost 2 years, RPI hockey ready to return to game action

By Griffin Haas
 7 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — For the first time in almost two years, the RPI men’s hockey team will take to the Houston Field House ice for a real game on Friday. The Engineers will get their season started with a two-game home series with Bowling Green on Friday and Saturday.

RPI had their season canceled last year, and their postseason canceled the year before. Due to the long layoff, 18 of the team’s 30 players have yet to suit up for RPI.

That includes Dartmouth transfer Shane Sellar. He’s ready to hit the ice with his new team. “Playing against another team is really exciting for us right now,” he said. “We’ve battled against each other in practice, but to compete with each other side by side as brothers is going to be awesome.”

The excitement is palpable for the Engineers’ return. “We’re really excited about the opportunity to be at home and to play a game that goes up in the standings, albeit non-conference,” said head coach Dave Smith. “I don’t have enough vocabulary to truly describe how excited our guys are to play a real game.”

The puck drops Friday at 7 p.m.

