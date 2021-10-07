Man Arrested After Chase, Shootings Near Zion National Park

DENVER (CBS4) – Investigators in southeast Denver believe domestic violence led to a shooting that left one person dead and three more in the hospital. It happened about 11:35 p.m. Monday in the 10000 block of East Girard Street, just north of Kennedy Golf Course. (credit: CBS) Police say they were called to the area for a possible domestic violence related shooting. Two shooting victims were rushed to the hospital, a teenage juvenile female, considered the domestic violence victim, remained in critical condition with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday. The other victim is an adult male who remained in critical condition. (credit: CBS) When they arrived, officers found a deceased adult male who investigators determined is the suspect in the shooting. During the incident, an infant who is the child of the female victim and the suspect, was reportedly dropped by the suspect which resulted in serious injuries. The child was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition on Tuesday. (credit: CBS) The Denver Police Department said that October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and that this incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers of domestic violence.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO