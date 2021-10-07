Oakton football looks to correct mistakes heading into matchup vs. Madison

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — It’s the beginning of district play this week for high school football in northern Virginia, more specifically, the Concorde District.

For the Oakton Cougars, it’s their chance to rise out of the shadows, and hopefully secure their first district win in nearly half a decade.

Oakton will open up district play against cross town rival Madison. Both teams come into the matchup 4-1 on the season, making this matchup even more important. However, for the Cougars, it’s about fixing their mistakes from last week’s loss to West Springfield.

“There’s a lot of things we can work on, a lot of things we can do better,” said senior linebacker Carter East. “We are really just focusing on playing with our hearts and playing with our heads more than just playing however we want.”

“What we did against West Springfield, we might have gotten away with it against a team that wasn’t as good as they are,” said head coach Mel Morgan. “But, they are a good team and it came back to bite us, and it helps us going into the next five games, because the Concorde is as tough as they come.”

