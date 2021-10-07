CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakton, VA

Oakton football looks to correct mistakes heading into matchup vs. Madison

By Jake Rohm
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAHqL_0cJfnWOC00

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — It’s the beginning of district play this week for high school football in northern Virginia, more specifically, the Concorde District.

For the Oakton Cougars, it’s their chance to rise out of the shadows, and hopefully secure their first district win in nearly half a decade.

Oakton will open up district play against cross town rival Madison. Both teams come into the matchup 4-1 on the season, making this matchup even more important. However, for the Cougars, it’s about fixing their mistakes from last week’s loss to West Springfield.

“There’s a lot of things we can work on, a lot of things we can do better,” said senior linebacker Carter East. “We are really just focusing on playing with our hearts and playing with our heads more than just playing however we want.”

“What we did against West Springfield, we might have gotten away with it against a team that wasn’t as good as they are,” said head coach Mel Morgan. “But, they are a good team and it came back to bite us, and it helps us going into the next five games, because the Concorde is as tough as they come.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Maryland men’s basketball holds media day with high expectations

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The highly anticipated 2021-22 Maryland men’s basketball team was introduced to the media on Tuesday, with some key new faces and returning ones too. “We have really good guard play which I think is very important. We’re bigger and stronger and faster and then probably the most important thing to […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Capitals excited for the younger players on the roster

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – The Washington Capitals will host the New York Rangers for their season opener at 7:30pm on Wednesday night. Ahead of opening night, the Capitals announced their 23 man roster for the season, with star center Nicklas Backstrom notably on being placed on long-term injured reserve. He will be out for at […]
NHL
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

686
Followers
401
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy