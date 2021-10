The long wait is finally over, we get to watch Utah Jazz basketball. In years past, Jazz fans would be invited to an open practice at Vivint Arena and the Jazz introduce the players with a variety of contests like a 3-point shooting contest and a rookie dance-off. This year the Jazz will be holding the live practice via zoom. The atmosphere will be different but this gives all the Jazz basketball junkies a window into the Zions Bank Basketball Campus for a live practice. It’s actually pretty cool!

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO