CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

St. John Fisher Church having Oktoberfest dinner Sunday

Weirton Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. John Fisher will hold its annual Oktoberfest dinner Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and is offering its “same great menu with family-style meals,” a spokesperson explained, explaining, “This year, all orders must be called in ahead and a pickup time will be assigned.” Orders are being accepted by calling (740) 765-4142. “Remember, you get it all plus your choice of apple or pumpkin pie for $10 a meal.” They will have a 50-50 drawing at the drive-up check-in with six tickets available for $5. St. John Fisher Church is located at 7457 state Route 152 S., Richmond. Parishioners volunteering to help with the dinner include, from left, Rose Harris, Anne Recznik, Lili Hunt and Lucia Hunt.

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

St. Joseph's Church Celebrating Oktoberfest this Weekend

Friday marks the return of the annual beer-fueled celebration known as Oktoberfest. St. Joseph's Church in Erie traditionally hosts one of the biggest celebrations in the area, and it returns this weekend. There is more than just beer, though. Oktoberfest at St. Joseph's Church features live music, church tours and...
ERIE, PA
Lima News

Chicken dinner set at Westminster United Church of Christ

HARROD — The Westminster United Church of Christ, 6845 Faulkner Road, Harrod, is holding its annual chicken barbecue from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. The drive-thru only dinners cost $10 with desserts available for purchase.
HARROD, OH
cbs2iowa.com

NewBo Oktoberfest kicks off week of events with dinner celebration

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Beginning today, September 29th, the NewBo City Market will host “Oktoberfest Week”, a week-long celebration featuring five unique and exciting events, all accompanied by Iowa Brewing Company’s Iowa Fest beer. Masks will be strongly encouraged at each event and social-distancing will be of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#St John Fisher Church
agrinews-pubs.com

Diamond Dishes: Welcome autumn with an Oktoberfest dinner

While fall officially begins with the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22, Oktoberfest has already started. Wait, what? Oktoberfest in September?. Yes, and here’s why: Oktoberfest is not just a food and beer festival. Oktoberfest celebrates the weeks leading up to the marriage of Bavaria’s Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen in 1810.
FOOD & DRINKS
chelseaupdate.com

Oct. 16: Zion Lutheran Church Drive Thru Harvest Dinner

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Barb Satterthwaite for the information in this story.) Zion Lutheran Church, located at the corner of South Fletcher and Waters Roads, is having our annual Harvest Dinner (formerly our Sauerkraut Supper) on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. This dinner is TAKE-OUT...
CHELSEA, MI
thelostogle.com

Full of Grace: Oktoberfest at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

After my stroke a few years ago, I came to the horrible realization that I had been involved in a cult for five years, one that almost tore me down, I guess in an attempt to build me back up in their image. Spiritually hurt, after a couple of years, I started to go back to what I knew, the Catholic Church, a different type of cult, but one I thought I could handle.
RELIGION
Storm Lake Times

First Congregational Church celebrates 150th this Sunday

Congratulations to the First Congregational Church in Newell upon its 150th anniversary, which will celebrate this Sunday, Oct. 3 with a church service followed by a catered meal for invited individuals. An open house for everyone will be held that afternoon from 1-3 p.m. with refreshments. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Pastor Greg Baskerville. The First Congregational […]
NEWELL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Beatrice Daily Sun

St. John church to hold third annual pet blessing event

Animals are arguably a great blessing to their owners, and at 1p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, they can be blessed themselves. St. John Lutheran Church’s third annual blessing of the pets will take place on the church’s parking lot, located at 701 N. Sixth St. in Beatrice. “We do it...
BEATRICE, NE
Lima News

Spaghetti dinner available at Lighthouse Baptist Church

LIMA — A spaghetti dinner is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 900 W. Grand Ave., Lima. The meal is dine-in or carry out for $8, and includes spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce, garlic bread and a brownie. Punch or coffee is available for dine-in only. Children 12 and under are $6 for dine-in only.
bgindependentmedia.org

First Christian Church of BG offers drive-thru community dinner

First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be serving its monthly drive-thru community meal on Friday, Oct. 8, from 5 to 6 p.m. As part of FCC’s food mission, this community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal. In addition...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
monroecopost.com

St. Martin Church to hold BBQ fundraiser

St. Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Road, Webster, will hold a pulled pork drive-thru barbecue at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Each dinner comes with pulled pork, salt potatoes, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie for $10. Customers need to bring exact payment and orders will be delivered to their car.
WEBSTER, NY
Times-Leader

St. Anthony to hold annual turkey dinner

ST. ANTHONY of Padua will hold its annual turkey dinner from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday in the school hall at 630 Main St., Bridgeport. This year’s event will be take-out only. Children under 3 eat for free. Raffle tickets will also be available. Pictured, from left, making plans for the dinner are Dick Riley, Frank Papini, Alfreda Zadell, Ed Gorrence and the Rev. John Mucha.
BRIDGEPORT, OH
Telegraph

St. Mary's Oktoberfest set Oct. 8-10

ALTON — Oktoberfest returns Oct. 8-10 at St. Mary’s Church in Alton. The three-day festival celebrates German heritage in the Riverbend, with music, children’s games, inflatables, a silent auction, drawings, food and drinks at 519 E. 4th St., Alton. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday with the Glendale...
ALTON, IL
maryvilleforum.com

St. Oswald’s church Harvest Festival returns

SKIDMORE, Mo. — The 123rd Harvest Festival celebration will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 at St. Oswald’s In-the-Fields Episcopal Church. Beginning in 1897, friends and family of the church have gathered each fall for a special service called the Harvest Festival. Rev. Michael Kyle, who served St....
SKIDMORE, MO
Navasota Examiner

St. Stanislaus Bazaar Sunday

Winner number six of the 2nd Annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Oct.3. The winner of a Ruger SR22, LR is Steve Noel. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Oct. 10. The Grimes County Mobile Food Bank will be open Thursday, Oct. 14 from...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy