Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole combined for 58 points through three quarters and the Warriors picked up a 121-114 victory over the Lakers on Friday night at Chase Center. Both teams struggled offensively early but the Warriors erupted for 38 points in the second quarter and both Curry and Poole continued the momentum into the third period. In fact, over an eight-minute stretch bridging the second and third quarters, Curry and Poole scored every field goal for the Dubs, pushing the Dubs’ advantage from five to 19 points during that span.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO