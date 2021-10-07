Harrison Central Homecoming court

Harrison Central High School will hold its Homecoming parade on Friday with line-up at 5:15 p.m. in Scott United Methodist Church parking lot across from Ice Cream Island for attendants, candidates and immediate family only. The parade starts at 5:20 p.m. with the route proceeding west on East Market Street to the square, turning left at the light on South Main Street and continuing on St. Clair Avenue to the high school with arrival anticipated at 5:35 p.m. The king will be selected at 6 p.m., and the queen during halftime. The Homecoming dance will be held Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. King and queen candidates are, from left, Jonathan Vermillion, Sarah Touville, Jacob Mattern, Kasey Novak, Trevor Carman, Tristen Kovarik, Caleb Blawut, McKayla Dunkle, Nathan Bertolino and Kenzi Bailey.