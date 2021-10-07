Enjoy watching, trying German dancing

The Wheeling German Dance Group has “a highly entertaining show” that its members will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Sycamore Youth Center, located at 301 N. Fourth St., Steubenville. “We will have free root beer, soft pretzels and other snacks for those in attendance,” explained Bobbyjon Bauman, center director. “The group has 16 dancers and will be decked out in German costumes. They have spent nearly a year learning the dances,” he said. “Of local interest, Zac Gordon and Jariel Henthorn of the Valley’s Got Talent are a part of the group,” he added. Those interested in giving some German dancing a try will be welcome to join the group for a brief session after the show. All ages are welcome. For information, call or text Bauman at (740) 409-2986.