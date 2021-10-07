CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Enjoy watching, trying German dancing

Weirton Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wheeling German Dance Group has “a highly entertaining show” that its members will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Sycamore Youth Center, located at 301 N. Fourth St., Steubenville. “We will have free root beer, soft pretzels and other snacks for those in attendance,” explained Bobbyjon Bauman, center director. “The group has 16 dancers and will be decked out in German costumes. They have spent nearly a year learning the dances,” he said. “Of local interest, Zac Gordon and Jariel Henthorn of the Valley’s Got Talent are a part of the group,” he added. Those interested in giving some German dancing a try will be welcome to join the group for a brief session after the show. All ages are welcome. For information, call or text Bauman at (740) 409-2986.

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Entertainment
City
Steubenville, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Wheeling, WV
Steubenville, OH
Entertainment
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Pretzels#Dances#German#The Sycamore Youth Center
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy