Today, we’re taking another trip down American Pickers memory lane. Once again, we’re going back to the good old days when Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz traveled the country together. They made one heck of a team. Mike had his eyes on the big-ticket items while Frank broke the ice with bundles of smaller antiques. Additionally, their chemistry made the show entertaining as well as educational. So, let’s go back to the halcyon days of season 17 when Mike and Frank rescued a 1933 Forde Coupe from its wooded resting place.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO