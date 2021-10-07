CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Antarctic Ice Reveals Human Impact on The Atmosphere Long Before Industrial Fires

Our planet's air during the preindustrial period was not quite as pristine as you might think, according to new research out of Antarctica. An analysis of six ice core drillings taken from the southernmost continent has revealed a substantial increase in black carbon starting in the 14th century. That's long before humans in the southern hemisphere started burning coal, which means the pollution likely came from preindustrial fires feeding on natural biomass. Over the intervening 700 years, emission levels appear to have steadily climbed, ultimately tripling in number. When researchers modelled the potential flow of black carbon particulates, they tracked the soot back to...

