Wish You Well (Duerrisms for the Week of October 8th)

By Christopher Duerr
khqa.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFully embracing the October Local Sports Calendar, this is DUERRISMS for the Week of October 8th and we are proudly presented by ADVANCE PHYSICAL THERAPY. The writing hours for this column and podcasting time have grown preciously short my friends. That means we have descended into the postseason portal of goodness. We are doing are level best to get you all the goodies we can in these arenas on a weekly basis; but some weeks you command in this business and some weeks command you. Last week was definitely the latter around here. But all-in-all, the work was fun and good. We got a lot of places effectively and efficiently. And we’ll just keep attacking the daily slate as best we can. Thanks for your patience and understanding. Everything should be more “normal” this week.

