Family holds vigil for teen killed in car crash last month in North Las Vegas

By Yan Kaner
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)– A vigil was held Wednesday night to honor a teen girl hit and killed last month by a car in North Las Vegas.

Loved ones say 17-year-old Angel Arteaga was critically hurt on Sept. 20th near Ann Rd & Simmons St. in North Las Vegas.

Artega was taken off life support on Wednesday and family members started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral and hospital expenses.

