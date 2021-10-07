Integrated Business Finance Platform Tide Partners with Adyen
Tide has partnered with payments platform Adyen. Tide is an integrated business platform that connects to a business bank account helping firms with the financial management. Tide says it has selected Adyen as its first partner within the payment acceptance space. Tide will allow members to accept card payments from customers via a Tide Payment Links. Adyen will provide the technology for the Tide Payment Links.www.crowdfundinsider.com
